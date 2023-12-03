Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Cut by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 948,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 4.3 %

ODFL opened at $405.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $398.36 and a 200-day moving average of $383.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.49 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

