Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ONTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Onconova Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ ONTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 40,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,270. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.49.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Onconova Therapeutics
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.