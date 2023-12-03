Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Onconova Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 89,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 40,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,270. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.