Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Ondas Stock Performance
ONDS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,908. Ondas has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,067,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,365.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo acquired 85,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $101,918.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,284,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,251.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,067,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,365.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 828,526 shares of company stock valued at $739,364. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ondas from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.
About Ondas
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.
