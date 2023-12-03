Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Ondas Stock Performance

ONDS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,908. Ondas has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,067,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,365.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo acquired 85,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $101,918.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,284,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,251.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,067,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,365.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 828,526 shares of company stock valued at $739,364. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ondas by 53.8% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ondas by 49.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 59,093 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Ondas by 38.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter worth $100,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ondas from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

