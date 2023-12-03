Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 1,195 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,723,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 690,423 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,584,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,889,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE FHI opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

