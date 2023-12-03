Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 9,038 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Exponent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Exponent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Exponent by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exponent by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exponent by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $79.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average is $88.19. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.39 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $551,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXPO

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.