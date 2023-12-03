Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $557,000 Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 25,473 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NetApp were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Down 0.1 %

NTAP stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.67. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,409,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

