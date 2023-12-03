Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $658,000 Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in F5 were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,811.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $45,990.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,811.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,778 shares of company stock worth $1,892,211. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $172.60 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $172.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

