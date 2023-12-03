Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $890,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,887 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $331,955,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477,196 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $124,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after buying an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

VICI Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE VICI opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.