Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $985,000 Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chemed were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 824.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after buying an additional 426,167 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $145,407,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chemed by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after purchasing an additional 230,531 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $98,742,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $71,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE stock opened at $566.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $547.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.47. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $481.99 and a fifty-two week high of $590.58.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chemed

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,031 shares of company stock worth $12,736,950. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

