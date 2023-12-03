Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $719,000 in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in EnerSys by 11.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,876,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,545 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $71.15 and a 12 month high of $113.34.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

