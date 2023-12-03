Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 461,808 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 310,583 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,596,000 after buying an additional 305,873 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.88.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $269.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.59. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $357.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,780 shares of company stock worth $5,278,963 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

