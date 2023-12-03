Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after buying an additional 249,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

