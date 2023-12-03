Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 11,213 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,213 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 557,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,957,000 after purchasing an additional 68,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $85.17 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $150,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $290,206.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $150,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at $160,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,259 shares of company stock worth $2,120,083. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

