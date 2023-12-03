Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 23,074 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,074 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.65.

NYSE TAP opened at $61.93 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

