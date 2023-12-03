Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $748,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,572 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $6,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 964,369 shares in the company, valued at $123,699,611.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $6,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 964,369 shares in the company, valued at $123,699,611.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 71,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $9,043,605.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 842,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,651,504.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,327 shares of company stock worth $26,263,463. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $125.47 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $134.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average of $115.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

