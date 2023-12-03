Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Open Text were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 0.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 12.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

