Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in November

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Opsens Stock Up 0.7 %

OPSSF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.14. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,959. Opsens has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company provides advanced optical-based pressure guidewire (OptoWire), a guidewire used in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure; and a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature to be used in a range of applications that can be integrated in other medical devices.

