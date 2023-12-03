O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $980.52. The company had a trading volume of 321,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $941.39 and a 200-day moving average of $937.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

