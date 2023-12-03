Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Short Interest Update

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the October 31st total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ORGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Origin Materials from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of ORGN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.69. 3,610,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,320. The firm has a market cap of $100.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. Origin Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 12.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Origin Materials will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

