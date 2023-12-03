Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,066,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 2,213,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.0 days.
Ørsted A/S Stock Performance
Ørsted A/S stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.15. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $103.30.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
