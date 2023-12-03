Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,066,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 2,213,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.0 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Ørsted A/S stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.15. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $103.30.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

