Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

OFIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 0.6 %

OFIX stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $408.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $184.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $101,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,480.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

