Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Orvana Minerals Price Performance

ORVMF remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,878. Orvana Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

