Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Orvana Minerals Price Performance
ORVMF remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,878. Orvana Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile
