Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Up 25.0% in November

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Osprey Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.09. 13,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,132. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $12.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

