Ossiam Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 124.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.83.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

