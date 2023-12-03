Ossiam Buys 4,146 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Ossiam increased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $511,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.8 %

APO opened at $92.70 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

