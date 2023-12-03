Ossiam Cuts Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Ossiam lessened its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 255,428 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,890,000 after purchasing an additional 545,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 22,859 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 166,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 103,381 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE DB opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

