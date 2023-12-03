Ossiam Cuts Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Ossiam cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in IDEX were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IEX opened at $203.04 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

Read Our Latest Report on IEX

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.