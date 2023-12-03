Ossiam Grows Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Insulet were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 559.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.80.

PODD opened at $192.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.69. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 112.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

