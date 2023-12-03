Ossiam Has $402,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.52.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $401.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $421.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

