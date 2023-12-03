Ossiam Has $421,000 Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Flex were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Flex by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Flex by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $698,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,017 shares of company stock worth $5,493,037. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. Barclays started coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

