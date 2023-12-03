Ossiam Has $431,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ossiam lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,437 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $95.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.