Ossiam Has $464,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,859 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.05 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 129.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

