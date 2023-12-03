Ossiam Has $499,000 Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Ossiam grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 128.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MongoDB by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 101,056.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total value of $6,115,936.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,357,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total transaction of $6,115,936.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,654 shares of company stock valued at $117,219,266 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Macquarie increased their price target on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.74.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $435.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.79 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.02 and a twelve month high of $442.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

