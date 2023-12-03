Ossiam Lowers Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Ossiam decreased its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CAE were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CAE by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 74.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 62,836 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 19.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Up 2.8 %

CAE stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $25.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAE

CAE Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.