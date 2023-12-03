Ossiam Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ossiam bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $826,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its position in DTE Energy by 777.1% in the second quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DTE opened at $108.17 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $122.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.61.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

