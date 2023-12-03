Ossiam Sells 11,290 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ossiam lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,935.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,175,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,390,000 after buying an additional 1,118,040 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $128.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.55. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

