Ossiam Sells 13,591 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ossiam cut its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Block were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Block by 77,283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Block by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,809,000 after purchasing an additional 55,250 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,092,000 after purchasing an additional 256,004 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,817,000 after purchasing an additional 643,825 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,656 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

SQ opened at $65.04 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of -138.38 and a beta of 2.51.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares worth $1,487,371. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

