Ossiam Sells 3,444 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,471 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tapestry by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tapestry by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

