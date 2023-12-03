Ossiam Sells 5,487 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth about $1,413,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,430,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,231,000 after acquiring an additional 196,127 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Rogers Communications by 31.0% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 45,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

