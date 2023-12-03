Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

OXLCM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.82. 15,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1406 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

