Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,200 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 215,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,991. The firm has a market cap of $169.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.38%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

