Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Kirby by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kirby by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Kirby by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Kirby by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $86,187.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,542.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $86,187.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,542.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $257,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,804. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE KEX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,746. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.43 million. Kirby had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

