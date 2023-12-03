Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 43,928,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,540,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.68.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

