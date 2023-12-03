Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE HD traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.62. 3,613,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,348. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $318.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

