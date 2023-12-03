Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.2 %

TTWO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.84. 1,733,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,691. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.04. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

