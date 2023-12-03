Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Saia by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,515,000 after buying an additional 136,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Saia by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period.

SAIA stock traded up $26.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $416.67. 399,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,572. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.52. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.02 and a 1-year high of $443.85.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $412.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.11.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

