Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $1.72 Million Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,834,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,200,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,944,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,531,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,134,000 after acquiring an additional 98,803 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 278,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,070. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Activity

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $881.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHEF has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

