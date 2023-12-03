Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE MGM traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,347,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,820. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

