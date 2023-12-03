Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $8.32 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.34. 13,091,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,436,594. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $65,536,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,514,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,125,594,514.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $65,536,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,514,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,125,594,514.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 346,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $54,385,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,994,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,402,329,330.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,989,089 shares of company stock valued at $466,326,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.