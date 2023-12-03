Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.22. 3,099,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,044. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

